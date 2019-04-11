Night-time theme park opens in Seoul

A new indoor theme park, Wonderbox, has opened, completing the first phase of the Paradise City IR project in Incheon, South Korea.

The two-storey building covers an area of 3,933m2, and with the concept of a night-time amusement park, brings multimedia entertainment, rides, F&B and events to visitors.

“In the tourism industry, Asia and the Pacific region is the second most popular market in the world, with a high annual growth rate of 9.7 per cent,” said Chang Wyan Ahn, executive vice president of developer Paradise Segassamy.

Among the highlights at Wonderbox is the “environmental performances” created in collaboration with Moment Factory, a global multimedia entertainment studio behind the projection mapping of Spain’s Sagrada Familia.

The attraction has also introduced to South Korea rides such as the sports attraction Sky Trail, 360-degree rotary Mega-Mix, and Magic Bike, a pedal-powered gondola ride.

Another first is pastry chef Janice Wong’s first store in South Korea, located on Wonderbox’s Chocolate Street.

Heightening the festive mood, the company will bring hands-on content for men and women of all ages. The main performance, Luna Carnival, will meet visitors inside the Main Agora and Paradise City, staged against the backdrop of moonlight.

Construction on Paradise City began in November 2014, a project by the Paradise Segasammy joint venture between Paradise Group and Japan’s Segasammy Holdings.

A total of 1.5 trillion won (US$1.3 billion) was spent on the project, and the total site spans 330,000m2. In 2017, Paradise Hotel & Resort and Paradise Casino and Convention opened, followed by the boutique hotel, spa, club, art exhibition space, shopping arcades and multi-purpose studios in 2018.